Recommended for you
Did You Know?
According to the American Cancer Society, cancer patients receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment are generally urged to avoid vaccinations other than the flu shot, though that conventional wisdom may not be applicable in relation to the COVID-19 virus.
The ACS notes that vaccines require an immune system response to work effectively, and cancer patients' immune systems may not be able to produce an adequate response to vaccines during treatment. That can make vaccines, including those for COVID-19, less effective.
However, while traditionally cancer patients have been urged to avoid vaccinations during treatment, the ACS notes that cancer patients, due to fragile immune systems resulting from both their disease and the treatments for it, are at risk for severe COVID-19 disease.
As a result, doctors may still advise their patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccination even during treatment, as having some measure of protection against the virus may still be better than having none at all.
No two cancer patients are the same, so those concerned about COVID-19 and the vaccinations against it are urged to discuss those concerns and their options with their cancer care team.
Most Popular
Articles
- Supreme Court ends legal clash over border wall spending
- Convicted killer released last year confesses to murder of missing Sunrise woman, police say
- Investigation into sale of THC products leads to arrests
- Gabby Petito's parents condemn her fiancé during Australian TV interview
- Man acquitted in 2019 Cliffview Drive shooting case
- Teen pleads guilty to conspiracy charges in slaying of 57-year-old Shannon woman
- ‘Y&R’ Wedding Drama: Will Victoria’s Family Ruin Her Big Day With Ashland?
- Former Cherokee Sheriff's officer charged with abusing military pay benefits
- Thousands of frustrated visa lottery winners sued the US government. They won
- Floyd County school board reaches out to NAACP to address racism allegations
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.