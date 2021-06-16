Recommended for you

Did You Know?

Women spend considerably more time each day than men engaging in various household activities.

According to the 2019 "American Time Use Survey" from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, women spend an average of 2.16 hours each day on household activities, while men spend an average of 1.39 hours on such pursuits.

The survey identifies household activities as housework such as interior cleaning and laundry, but also other activities such as managing the household's finances and preparing food.

Women also spend roughly twice as much time as men caring for and helping household members. Such figures may reflect gender roles that date back several decades if not longer, even though family situations have long since changed as more and more women have entered and remained in the workforce.

For instance, the BLS survey found that, in 2019, men spent an average of 7.96 hours per day working, while women spent 7.15 hours per day working. Such figures support the notion that many households can share household activities more equitably between spouses.