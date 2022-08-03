After back-to-back state playoff berths in 2019 and 2020, the Model Blue Devils fell short of that mark last season as they finished with a 3-7 record.

Looking at that win-loss total from the outside, it would seem like it was a disappointing year, and from the standards head coach Jeff Hunnicutt has set in his short time there, it was. But that record is a little deceiving as the Devils were a few breaks away frome a totally different outcome, including falling to Dade County in an overtime heartbreaker and losing a fourth-quarter lead in a loss to Pepperell. Both of those teams went on to play in the postseason.

