After back-to-back state playoff berths in 2019 and 2020, the Model Blue Devils fell short of that mark last season as they finished with a 3-7 record.
Looking at that win-loss total from the outside, it would seem like it was a disappointing year, and from the standards head coach Jeff Hunnicutt has set in his short time there, it was. But that record is a little deceiving as the Devils were a few breaks away frome a totally different outcome, including falling to Dade County in an overtime heartbreaker and losing a fourth-quarter lead in a loss to Pepperell. Both of those teams went on to play in the postseason.
And Model did that with several players seeing their first extended varsity playing time. Hunnicutt said they will take the silver lining from 2021 and plan to use it to build into a more consistent team this fall.
“We were very competitive in the games we lost last year,” said Hunnicutt. “Those could have gone either way, but we didn’t do enough to finish and win. This year we have a lot of those same names returning. We’ve got some holes to fill from graduation especially on the lines of scrimmage, but we do have an experienced group from a skill standpoint. We’ve just got to find a couple more to do what we ask them to do and do it consistently enough to stay on the field.”
Model will have a different looking region landscape around them this season as they were the odd man out from the Floyd County Schools during the recent GHSA reclassification cycle. Although they remained in Region 7-AA, several from the region last year moved elsewhere, and other tough opponents moved into those spots. Rockmart, Haralson County and North Murray will pose a challenge as teams that have experienced postseason success in recent years, and last year’s 7-AA champion Fannin County is also back to defend its crown.
“Haralson County is a tough team, and Coach (Scott) Peavey does a great job there,” said Hunnicutt. “Rockmart is a very good team and very athletics. North Murray is a bit of a question mark for us because we haven’t seen them a lot. We don’t know a lot about them, but they have a good quarterback and have been pretty consistent in the last few years. And Fannin County, we are no stranger to them. They won the region last year and will always be very competitive. It’s not going to be an easy task trying to be toward the top of this region, but we are going to do everything we can to be mentioned where they are and maybe beat a couple of them.”
As Hunnicutt eluded to, the Blue Devils are blessed at the skill positions on offense as Dillon Silver returns at quarterback as a senior after taking a lot of reps last season. Junior transfer Jake Sanders should also provide competition and depth there, and both should benefit from a versatile and deep group of running backs. Jeremiah Gamble and Jermaine Campbell will get their share of carries in the backfield, and speedster Daniel Jolly will also get touches as a back and also shift out to receiver. Joey Samples is a bit of a Swiss Army Knife as well as he can take handoffs out of the backfield, serve as a bruising blocker at fullback and H-back and make catches in space.
Hunnicutt said several of the running backs will be used as receivers as they are interchangeable in order to get the ball into their hands however possible. Grayson Phillips has the size and ability to start at outside receiver, and several others are battling for playing time.
Hunter Cleveland is a returning starter on the offensive line and will be one of the leaders of that group as the team breaks in some fresher faces up front. Hunnicutt said Riley Davis and Eddie Boggs will likely play a big role in that starting group also with some other big guys looking to fill out the other few spots.
Defensively, Model’s most experienced level is the secondary, where they return several starters. Silver, who played safety last season, has the ability to stay there or could even move down to linebacker, and junior cornerbacks Gamble and Amir Pinkard are very steady and reliable at that position. Riley Chapman is another name Hunnicutt said has worked his way into having a bigger role on the back end, and Keith Sprayberry is another talented player at safety.
Samples and Brant Pace are going to be asked to make a lot of plays at linebacker, and Jolly is the lone returning starter on the defensive line. Cleveland will play some nose guard according to Hunnicutt, and Boggs and Clay Koehler are two others that could see their roles increase on the defensive line.
Hunnicutt said he has used the example of the Greene County Tigers’ 1993 state championship team as inspiration for his team this year as they might not be the biggest or deepest team, but if you have enough heart and buy-in from your players, you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Hunnicutt said that Greene County team only had about 30 players but went all the way, including defeating the Pepperell team he played on in 1993.
“I’ve tried to expose my team to that group as much as possible because it shows that it is not about numbers but rather competition vs. ourselves,” said Hunnicutt. “That team was thin on numbers, but they played as hard and together as any team I’ve ever seen. That’s what we have to do this year.”
The Devils open the regular season on Aug. 19 at home against Cherokee County (Ala.) and follow that with three more non-region tests before opening region play on Sept. 23 at home against Murray County.
“As long as our kids compete, take care of everything they need to and fully commit, that’s all we can ask,” said Hunnicutt. “Winning makes things a lot more fun, but if you give full effort and leave everything out there, you can’t ask for more than that. Having some success early will be key for us to get confidence before going into the region. We have had a good offseason, and we’re going to try to carry on that momentum.”