Model's Jacob Brock

Model's Jacob Brock reacts to the home crowd after scoring a run during the Devils' second-round series against Cook last Wednesday.

 File-Steven Eckhoff

The Model Blue Devils hosted Lovett on Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader in the Class AA Elite Eight at Gary York Field.

The results of Tuesday's games were not available at press time. For full coverage, visit www.RN-T.com or see Thursday's print edition of the RN-T.

If a Game 3 is necessary in the best-of-three series due to a split of Tuesday's doubleheader, it will be played on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Model.

The winner of the series is set to earn a Final Four berth and advance to take on the winner of the Callaway-Vidalia third-round series.

