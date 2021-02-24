Walker County Commission Chairman Shannon Whitfield urges blocking proposed legislation that would pave the way for larger, heavier logging trucks on Georgia's roads.
Whitfield, testified Feb. 23 before a Georgia Senate Transportation Committee hearing on Senate Bill 118, a proposal to allow vehicles hauling forest products to reach a total gross weight of up to 100,000 pounds on six axles. Current law allows forest products to be hauled on five axles up to 80,000 pounds with a variance of 5%.
"It costs us (Walker County) roughly $180,000 per centerline mile to resurface one mile of road, and with 674 miles (of county roads), if we're able to pave 20 miles a year, that's 33.7 years to pave every road in our county," Whitfield said.
According to a recent state survey, 22% of city and county roads are in poor condition; in Walker County more than 40% of roads are in poor condition, he said.
"GDOT does a great job working with us to inspect our bridges every year, but one of the things that is most concerning to me about putting more weight on our roads is our water drainage culverts," Whitfield said. "In Walker County, in 674 miles of roads, we have over 3,000 water drain culverts that run under our county roads."
Whitfield cited concerns about the financial burden on taxpayers and the public works crews to keep pace with increased wear and tear on roads and culverts the extra weight would cause.
Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, and Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, are sponsoring the bill with 11 other state senators.
Representatives from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia Municipal Association and Association County Commissioners of Georgia also spoke against the proposed legislation.
S.B. 118 was the only legislative bill discussed in a recent meeting of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, which represents 15 counties and 49 municipalities. The group unanimously passed a resolution opposing S.B. 118, Whitfield said.