Three demonstrations are scheduled for this weekend around Rome, including another "Our Voices Matter" rally at City Hall and a prayer rally on the Town Green.
On Friday, congregations from all over Rome will gather at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church for a Juneteenth Celebration.
The Rev. Terrell Shields, the Rev. Carey Ingram and the Rev. Bernard Young will speak on the importance of the holiday, which commemorates the day the last enslaved people were freed in Galveston, Texas.
Democratic candidates for the Floyd County Commission, Shonna Bailey and Charles Smith, will also be speaking.
Shields asks people to bring lawn chairs and wear masks to the 7 p.m. event at 445 E. 14th St.
The Community Prayer Rally will take place Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. on the Town Green in front of the Forum River Center in downtown Rome.
Organizers Daniel Skuya and his wife, Veronica Skuya, came up with the idea after looking at all of the recent events happening in the world, such as racial tensions, political tensions and the coronavirus pandemic.
"We need to see God intervene and bring love, peace and unity back to the community," he said.
A guitarist from Redemption Church will play worship music as people gather together to pray for the country and the world. A prayer tent will be set up as well for any individual prayers people want to submit.
Skuya encourages people to wear a mask to the outside event and said there will be enough space for proper social distancing as well.
On Sunday at 3 p.m., a fourth "Voices That Matter" gathering will be held in front of Rome City Hall.
In the past few weeks, these rallies have drawn hundreds of protesters to the front steps of the building at 601 Broad Street. Last week, Rome Mayor Bill Collins was one of the speakers at the event, as well as Floyd County Commission candidates.