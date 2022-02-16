Cases keep on dropping while deaths steadily keep up both statewide and at home.
This past week, Gordon County saw 111 new cases and 10 deaths. Across Georgia, 17,711 new cases and 594 deaths were reported.
Deaths have lagged behind higher case counts due to the nature of COVID-19. It takes time for an infected individual to progress to severe illness and then to pass, so case counts will always lead deaths by several weeks.
As of Feb. 11, Gordon County Schools reported 10 cases in students and seven cases in staff, or 0.2% of the student body. Calhoun City Schools reported seven cases in students and no cases in staff, or 0.2% of the student body.
Both schools are relatively even in terms of the percentage of the student body with cases of COVID-19, while GCS has more cases in staff. This is compared to a month ago, where cases were much higher.
A month ago, on Jan. 14, Gordon County Schools reported 129 cases in students and 39 cases in staff, or 1.9% of the student body. Calhoun City Schools reported 130 cases in students and 27 cases in staff, or 3.2% of the student body.
GCS is seeing less than ten percent of the cases that it saw a month ago, while CCS is seeing around five percent of the cases it saw a month ago. This indicates that trends in schools are following state and local case averages.
As Georgia seems to be moving past the Omicron surge, Governor Brian Kemp has introduced legislation to ensure school boards, superintendents, or personnel of any public or state charter school cannot impose mask mandates without an opt-out choice.
According to the Governor’s Office, approximately 45 school districts in Georgia have one or more schools that have mask mandates while around nine school districts have 10 or more schools with mandates.
“Parents know how best to care for their children, and that includes when it comes masking,” said Governor Kemp. “While some districts continue to ignore the science and force their students to remain masked throughout the school day, the ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’ ensures parents have the final say. As we enter the third year of facing COVID-19, it is past time for a return to normal and for decisions regarding protection against the virus to be made by individual Georgians and their families — not the government.”
Public health officials across the board generally agree that masking is crucial to protecting one another against COVID-19. Masks are recommended in indoor public settings for those two years of age or older who are not vaccinated or not up to date on vaccines, or live in areas of high or substantial transmission — which is every state in America, including every county in Georgia as of press time.
“CDC also currently recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status or the area’s transmission rates,” says the CDC on their website. “The benefits of mask-wearing are well-established.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.