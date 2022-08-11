DEAR HARRIETTE: My half-sister and I have a very strained relationship. We weren't raised together, but she's been around me my entire life. Ever since I can remember, she's been unreliable. She doesn't make good on her promises, and she completely leaves me out to dry when I need her. She recently announced her engagement and has asked me to be her maid of honor. This is a huge responsibility, and I'm not up for the task. I would never be able to rely on her for something so serious, and I don't like that she knows she can rely on me. Is this a bad reason to decline her offer? -- Not Up for It

DEAR NOT UP FOR IT: You do not have to agree to this task. You can simply tell your sister that you do not have the bandwidth to fulfill the duties of being her maid of honor at this time. Tell her that you know what this role entails, and you cannot do that now. Apologize, but stay firm. If you are willing to be part of the wedding party, offer her that.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

