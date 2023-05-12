DEAR HARRIETTE: I never had a good relationship with my sister growing up -- or even as adults, quite frankly. Recently, though, we have been getting along well. We do not live in the same town, but we talk on the phone occasionally. In the past, these conversations would often be awkward. This year, though, things have been much better. We have had very friendly conversations. I'm almost afraid to believe that this will continue since they used to be combative. How can I let go of the past and just be in the moment with her? My worry is that she used to hurt my feelings a lot. I have kept my guard up for so long, I'm not sure how to completely let it down. -- Renewed Relationship

DEAR RENEWED RELATIONSHIP: While you may not want to let down your guard completely, you can continue to ease into a relaxed engagement with your sister. When you two talk, assume the positive -- that it will be a good conversation. Listen and share naturally. When it seems like the conversation is over, end it. You can take control in this matter. Also, if you sense that old behaviors or patterns are creeping in, beg off. Tell her you have to go and that you look forward to talking at another time. Do not subject yourself to any abusive language or tone. Just end the conversation. You can even say something directly about it, like, "It looks like this conversation has taken a turn for the worse. Let's talk later." And then hang up. Or, "Hmm. Looks like this is my cue to go now." No fire. No anger. No hurt feelings. Control.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

