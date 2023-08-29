DEAR HARRIETTE: An anonymous account has been sending me strange, threatening messages, and I am beginning to suspect the identity of the sender. I don't want to jump to conclusions and falsely accuse the wrong person if my suspicions turn out to be wrong. What steps can I take to investigate and potentially confront the sender without damaging any innocent relationships? How can I approach this situation delicately without causing more problems? -- Suspicious
DEAR SUSPICIOUS: Start with the service that you are using. Contact their help desk to see if they have line of sight as to who this anonymous accountholder is. They should have some kind of security department that has the ability to research these things. If that doesn't yield results, contact the police. Find out what division handles online threats. You should take this seriously. Someone threatening you takes this situation out of the realm of innocent pranking. Get the help you need to identify who the offender is. If necessary, have the authorities contact the person and address the situation. If possible after that, block the sender from being able to contact you. Don't feel guilty for taking this seriously. People can get emboldened when they think they are anonymous. You have to stand up for yourself.
