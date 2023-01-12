DEAR HARRIETTE: Instead of a New Year's resolution, I have decided to repeat something I did last year -- sort of. Last year, I participated in a diet where you completely eliminate sugar for the entire month of January. It helps cleanse your system of all of the toxins that are associated with sugar. The side effect is that you lose weight and, I'm sure, other things. It worked last year, but it felt a bit austere.

This time around, I am eliminating alcohol. I realize that I drink a lot with my family, friends and co-workers, and it has become too much of a habit. I invited several of my friends to join me -- not eliminating all sugar, just alcohol. It's amazing how touchy this subject is. Most of them thought I was crazy. Two agreed, but only one of them is being serious with me. It is making me question if I have the right friends for me. When the month is over, I don't know if I want to go back to drinking all the time, but I realize that my friends are drinkers. Do I have to let them go? -- Bad Company

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

