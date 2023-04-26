DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to a lovely party hosted by a prominent, successful couple. In the past, they have not wanted photos to be shared from their events, but this time they didn't say anything. They even had a professional photographer there, and they allowed everyone to take pictures with their cameras and smartphones. Now that the event is over, I want to post pictures like I always do after I have enjoyed myself. But I'm not sure if it would be appropriate to do so. I don't want to offend my friend or get uninvited because I broke an unwritten rule. What should I do? -- What Is Private?

DEAR WHAT IS PRIVATE?: Go to the source. Reach out to your friends and ask if it is OK for you to post pictures from the party. Don't second-guess yourself. Be sure before you post anything from this private event. If they do not respond, do not post. This can be hard to honor during the age of instant posting on social media, but it is safer to keep these images private until you get confirmation.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

