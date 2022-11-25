DEAR HARRIETTE: My son's birthday and Christmas are close together. Some years, I have gone all out for both, getting him all kinds of things for his birthday and turning around to do the same for Christmas. This year, I can't afford to do that. There's a chance I could lose my job at the end of the year. There is a lot of uncertainty right now, and I can't be extravagant in any way.

My son is a teenager now. Should I tell him that this year, we need to be more modest in the gifts category? I don't want him to think I am punishing him by giving him less. -- Reality Check

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In