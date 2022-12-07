DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a serious night owl. I work long hours and need time to unwind. I don't do all that much at night, but I don't go to sleep. I watch movies sometimes, or binge watch stupid TV shows. I read sometimes. I don't really know how the time passes. All I know is that I rarely get to bed before 1 a.m., and I have to get up by 7:30 no matter what. Usually, I don't feel tired, but my mom keeps reminding me that I am supposed to get at least eight hours of sleep. How can I change my ways? -- Go to Sleep

DEAR GO TO SLEEP: While you are up one night, do some research on the benefits of sleep and the harm you do to your body by not getting a good eight hours each night. Wake yourself to the damage you are doing to yourself, and that may be the very medicine you need to reconsider how you spend your evenings.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

