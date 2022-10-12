DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is a freshman in college, and I have no idea how well she is doing. Students don't have to tell their parents anything about their grades, even though we are paying for it all. This seems ridiculous to me. I am not a meddling mom, but I do want to know how things are going and whether she needs help. The fact that she is not talking about it concerns me. How can I get her to open up about this important subject? -- Talk To Me

DEAR TALK TO ME: Schedule a time to talk to your daughter. Let her know that you are checking in about school. Ask her directly how she is doing in her classes and what her grades are now. Invite her to walk you through her classes and tell you what she likes about each one and what is challenging. Do your best to find out if she needs any support in understanding or completing her work.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

