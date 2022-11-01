DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been bickering with my husband so much recently that I decided to just stop talking to him. If I don't say anything, maybe we won't have an argument. That worked for a while, but it is not sustainable. For one, I get angry inside, and it bottles up and eventually there is an emotional explosion. Plus, I don't want to live like this. I want peace and happiness and connection with my husband. Otherwise, what's the point of being married? Right now, it seems like we live in different corners of a boxing ring, always ready to punch each other out. I have asked my husband to go to therapy, but he adamantly refuses. I think we need help. How can I get him to reconsider this? -- In Need of Therapy

DEAR IN NEED OF THERAPY: Constant bickering is unhealthy for both you and your husband. It's too bad that he is unwilling to get support to work through your issues, but that doesn't mean you can't get help. Change starts with you. How you look at your life and your choices is key. How you react to things that are said to you is solely in your control. What you choose to say and even how you internalize conflict is in your control.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In