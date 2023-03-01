DEAR HARRIETTE: I am about to turn 26. I am excited and nervous. I work for a small company that does not provide health insurance. I have been on my mom's insurance for my whole life, but that ends now because that's the law. I don't think I will be successful in asking my boss to provide insurance for me. We took a hit last year when we lost a couple of clients, and I know that the company is struggling. What should I do? I don't make a lot of money, but I do need to have insurance. While I am generally healthy, I have had a couple of medical procedures in the past few years. Plus, I need to be able to go to the dentist and my OB-GYN -- you know, basic stuff. I realize how much I have been taking my mother for granted. Now I have to work this out on my own. -- Uninsured

DEAR UNINSURED: The good news is that you can find affordable health care. Depending upon your health concerns, basic coverage can be very low. You can visit the health insurance marketplace and find many of the plans that were developed under the Obama administration through the Affordable Care Act. You have to do your research and be proactive. You should evaluate the status of your health to decide what amount of coverage is right for you.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

