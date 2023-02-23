DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel so bad. A friend of mine asked me to talk to her dad about a project he is working on. I agreed right away, but then I got distracted. First, I got sick with whatever bug is making its rounds. Then I got so busy playing catch-up at work that I totally forgot. I remembered the other day, but then I felt like such a loser that I didn't reach out. It just felt like it was too late. But that's no way to handle things. I don't mean to be a disappointment, especially to my friend's dad. What can I say or do to make it up to him? -- Not a Flake

DEAR NOT A FLAKE: Now that you have remembered, reach out at once to your friend. Tell her the truth. Start by letting her know that you haven't spoken to her father yet. Then explain that you got sick, followed by the busyness of work after taking time off. Apologize for the delay, and offer to schedule a time to talk to her father in the near future. Be sure to be realistic when you offer a time to talk so that you don't run the risk of missing a meeting that you schedule now.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

