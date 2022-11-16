DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately I've been going out by myself on weekends. It's been empowering and somewhat therapeutic for me to go out to clubs, restaurants, bars, movies, etc. by myself. I feel independent and self-sufficient knowing that I don't need anyone else to have a great time. Interestingly enough, I meet more people when I'm out alone than when I'm out with my friends. The only thing that I feel any concern for is my safety. I'm a 25-year-old woman, and I live in a big city that can be slightly dangerous sometimes. How can I ensure that I'll be safe when I'm out alone? -- Going Solo

DEAR GOING SOLO: Good for you that you are living your life on your own terms. It's smart that you want to be cautious. Most of the advice I have for you would apply even if you were out with someone else, but here are a few things to keep in mind. Do not accept drinks from people you do not know. Order your drink yourself and watch the bartender pour it and hand it to you. If you put your drink down and look away, the drink isn't yours anymore, period. Do not get intoxicated. Stay of sound mind. Do not be the last person to leave an event. Use a car service if parking is too far away for a comfortable walk from the venue. Ask the maitre d' or an attendant at a function to walk you to your car.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

