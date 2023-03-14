DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is in college, and the trips to visit him or bring him home for breaks and holidays are expensive. Recently, my husband asked me how much his spring break flight cost. When I told him, he hit the ceiling. This is not news. We talked about what college would cost before my son went there. My husband seems to be totally checked out. He made one contribution to the boy's college bills and then seemingly washed his hands of the issue.

Grumbling about costs now -- especially when he's not making a single effort to help pay the bills -- irks me to no end. I don't need to hear about how expensive college is. I would appreciate more financial support, though. Oh yeah, and he has some money. He could give something if he wanted to, but he doesn't believe in college, so he is reluctant to contribute. -- Please Help

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

