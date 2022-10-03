DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend moved out of her mother's house in early 2021, and her mother graciously allowed me to rent her room for a low price. I'm well aware that they were doing me a big favor by letting me move in. I'm comfortable and happy there. I have a great relationship with my friend's mother -- who is now my landlord -- and she has never made me feel unwelcome. She constantly tells me that I can stay as long as I like.

My friend came to visit the other day and told me she thinks it is time for me to find my own place. “You've just been here for a little too long, and I think my mother wants some privacy now,” she said. Her mother never expressed that to me. Whom should I believe? Could my landlord be confiding in my friend about wanting me to leave, even though she's never said that to me directly? I am not sure what to do next. -- Don't Want To Leave

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

