DEAR HARRIETTE: I stay with a family friend every time I visit my son at college. It is so kind of her to offer to put me up. She is incredibly generous with her home and hospitality. She won't allow me to give her any money, but I feel like I should give her something. She often compliments me on my outfits. Do you think it would be OK to gift her a few gently used items from my wardrobe? I have a lot of clothes, and we wear a similar size. I think she might appreciate them, especially since she has mentioned my clothing more than once. I just don't want to offend her. -- In Gratitude

DEAR IN GRATITUDE: This sounds like a wonderful idea! When people are generous, it feels good to be able to say thank you in multiple ways. First, of course, make sure you treat her home with respect. Clean up well after yourself so that you don't leave her with extra work to do once you leave.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

