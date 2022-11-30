DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm getting married soon. Planning the wedding has been stressful for a lot of reasons, but one of the main reasons has been my fiance's groomsmen. One of the groomsmen's girlfriends is extremely jealous and does not want him walking down the aisle with any of my bridesmaids. She is demanding that her boyfriend walk down the aisle alone. My fiance has tried to resolve the issue to no avail. My solution is to kick him out of the wedding and uninvite the girlfriend (I barely know her). Would this be unfair? -- Added Stress

DEAR ADDED STRESS: As tempting as it may be to kick him out of the wedding and uninvite them, that may be a bit extreme. Instead, invite them simply as guests. If the groomsman and your fiance are close, uninviting his girlfriend will seriously hurt your relationship moving forward. I'm going to say that isn't worth it. It sounds like this man and his girlfriend have their own issues around trust that are larger than your bridal party. It could also simply be that she doesn't understand how weddings work. It is common for groomsmen to walk with whomever is assigned to them, regardless of their relationship status. The bridal party stands up for the couple getting married and are not supposed to represent their individual relationships. Either way, make sure you and your fiance are on the same page regarding what to do about the groomsman, and move on.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

