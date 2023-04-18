DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a tricky situation, and I'm not sure how to handle it. Recently, I borrowed a friend's car for spring break and went out of my way to take good care of it, even going as far as getting the oil changed because it needed it. I left it in perfect condition, and yet, when I returned the car to my friend, they tried to make me pay for damages that were already there! I feel tricked. How should I handle this? -- Can't Fool Me

DEAR CAN'T FOOL ME: Hopefully you kept the receipts for all of the things that you did to the car while it was in your possession. Sit with your friend and calmly list how you used and cared for their car. Point out that you were surprised that you needed to change the oil, as that should be done regularly, meaning they should have handled it. But you took it upon yourself to do it since the car indicated the need. Thank your friend for being so generous in letting you borrow their car. But draw the line there. Whatever repairs they are mentioning, point out that the problem predates you. They will have to assume responsibility for whatever damages occurred when not in your period of care. Be sure to keep your records in case your friend decides to go a step further, like taking their grievance to small claims court.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

