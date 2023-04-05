DEAR HARRIETTE: I have developed some dark spots on my face over the past few years. I cover them up with makeup, but they seem to be getting worse. A friend of mine keeps chastising me for spending time in the sun. I have to admit that I have been a sun worshipper for most of my life, since I was a teenager. I am now in my 50s. Now I worry that sun exposure may be the reason for these marks. I have never gone to a dermatologist. My friend says I should. I always thought that was an extravagant doctor to visit and that only rich people did it. She says it's smart to go because then you know what you need to do to care for your skin. What do you think? -- Skin Care

DEAR SKIN CARE: Dermatologists recommend that you visit them once a year to check on the health of your skin. Your skin is the largest organ in your body, believe it or not. Everyone should have their skin evaluated. If you have had a lot of sun exposure, even in the distant past, you especially should check to make sure that you do not have skin cancer. Yes, hyperpigmentation can come from overexposure to the sun.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

