DEAR HARRIETTE: It's somewhat frightening how many people I know who are having serious medical issues. I arrived at an off-site job earlier this week only to learn that a woman I hadn't seen for a few months had been away due to open-heart surgery following a heart attack. A male friend of mine is recovering from a stroke. Yet another guy I haven't seen for several years just told me he had had a heart attack a few months back. OMG! Two of these people appeared to be the picture of health.

I'm afraid to go to the doctor for fear of what they might find about me. I'm somewhat healthy, but I don't have the best habits. If I get sick, I can't afford to do anything about it anyway. I work freelance. Am I crazy to say that I will just see what happens? I really can't afford to deal with a major health issue if it comes. -- Head in the Sand

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

