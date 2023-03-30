DEAR HARRIETTE: For the past few months, I have had a lot of dreams about my late father. We had a complex relationship. I know he loved me, but he was really hard on me. It felt like nothing I did was good enough. He really did a number on my head. And now, more than 10 years later, he is still in my head. I've been working on a big project at work, and when I can't sleep at night, he creeps into my head. It's not helpful. I now wake up exhausted with all of these thoughts about how I am going to mess things up. How can I end this harassment that is continuing from beyond the grave? -- Out of My Head

DEAR OUT OF MY HEAD: Calm down. Rather than panicking, notice what your father is telling you in your dreams. Is there any good advice within his messages? Without passing judgment, do your best to notice what he's saying. Clearly, your father imparted valuable wisdom to you when he was alive. Maybe he continues to do the same now. Some people believe that their ancestors literally send messages to them from the afterlife. Others believe that the messages you heard over and over again when you were growing up bubble forth at key moments as you recall your father. You can decide for yourself where you think the messages are coming from. You may also want to seek out counseling so that you can sort through your thoughts and memories and get to a more peaceful place about your father.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

