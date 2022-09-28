DEAR HARRIETTE: During the pandemic, I started wearing a wig. It was the only way to keep my hair together when I was unable to go to the hairdresser for maintenance. I have grown to like this new signature look, but I worry that when I see colleagues in person, they will have an adverse reaction to my hair. I have always looked the same up until two years ago when the world changed. We have an on-site meeting soon. I want to wear my new hair, but I am a little nervous. They have seen it, but only in a Zoom window. -- New Look

DEAR NEW LOOK: This is a new day, and you can show up in whatever way you choose. As long as you look professional and appropriate for the workplace, your new hairstyle should be fine. Be prepared to answer questions about your new hairstyle. You don't have to go into detail, though. You can say you adopted this new look during the pandemic and decided to stick with it. You do not have to say it's a wig. Just enjoy it.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

