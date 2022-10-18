DEAR HARRIETTE: I am working for a startup that demonstrated a lot of promise a couple of years ago, but things have changed of late. I still have my job, and my boss continues to say that everything is fine and that the company isn't going anywhere. But I see a different story. They hired a ton of people earlier in the year and have laid off almost all of them now at year's end. I know some of the people weren't very good at their jobs, but when a small team gets cut in half, that seems like a red flag. I really like this company, but I worry that I won't have a job in the next few months. Should I start looking now? They told me that we are on solid footing, but it doesn't feel like it. -- Next Steps

DEAR NEXT STEPS: Trust your instincts. If it feels like the writing is on the wall, that's probably because it is. Continue to do your job to the best of your ability, but start looking around. What companies need your skills and talents that may be more financially secure? Do your research. Go on a few interviews and suss it out. It's smart for you to have options as you also do your best to help this company get on solid footing.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

