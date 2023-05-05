DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for a woman who is so tough. At first, I thought this was great. She has risen up the ranks in our company and is one of the only women at the top. She has broken so many records, it isn't funny. But she is almost impossible to talk to. I have never seen even a glimmer of softness. I don't mean "girliness" or anything. I mean compassion or kindness. If you mess up on anything, you are guaranteed to be reprimanded publicly for it.

I have been with the company for about a year now and have lived through a fair amount of her wrath. I have also noticed that most people don't stick around too long. Should I try to get her to warm up to me? Or should I make a plan and move on when the opportunity presents itself? Very few people move up the food chain here. It's almost like she only values leaders who come from somewhere else. -- Is It Worth It?

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

