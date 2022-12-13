DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a co-worker who has serious B.O. I know he showers and takes care of himself, even though he doesn't smell like it. We were on a business trip recently and had to stay in the same house. I witnessed him take long showers each day, and still he reeked of his awful musky scent after a few hours. I find it close to intolerable to work with him. His body odor makes me want to throw up. How do you even address something like that? I can't accuse him of not bathing because he does. I guess it must be something he eats or just who he is, but the stench is making me crazy. What can I do? -- Ready To Puke

DEAR READY TO PUKE: This is a tough one. Our bodies do have their own individual smells, depending on so many factors, chief among them being what we put into them. Your friend's strong scent likely is related to what he consumes. Whatever the reason, there is nothing you can do about it, at least as far as getting him to do something.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

