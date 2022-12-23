DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend recently started doing stand-up comedy. He is usually hilarious, but I found his on-stage act more offensive and played-out than funny. We are both Indian, and the jokes he made were centered around poking fun at our culture. My friend and I have spoken in the past about how annoying it is when comedians mock their parents' accents and make tacky jokes about being children of immigrants. The audience was probably 90% white, and they all found the jokes hysterical, but I feel like my friend was selling out. If you can't make jokes without offending people, maybe comedy isn't your calling. Would I be wrong to approach him about his material? Am I being too sensitive? -- Bad Jokes

DEAR BAD JOKES: I remember when Dave Chappelle walked away from millions of dollars because he realized making fun of his own people was too high a price. Your friend has to figure out how much is too much. You can help him by sharing your honest opinion. Remind him of his previous thoughts about jokes pertaining to your culture. Tell him exactly what bothers you and why. Let him come to his own conclusion. In the end, it is up to him.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In