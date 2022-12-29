DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is home from school for a month, and all he does is sleep. I know that college was tough for him, but I do not like what he's doing now. At first, I let him sleep to regain energy. But now it has been a couple of weeks, and he still doesn't get up until after 1 p.m. That doesn't work in our house, and he knows it, which is why I'm concerned. I don't want to yell at him, but I need to break this pattern. What do you recommend? -- Sleeping Beauty

DEAR SLEEPING BEAUTY: What other unusual behaviors, if any, have you noticed in your son? When you talk to him, what does he talk about? What are his interests? How did he do in school? Can you get him to talk about his experiences at all? Your son may need to speak to a mental health professional. Do research in your community to find a therapist that he can visit in person or through a televisit. Get him evaluated. Resist blowing up at him. That won't help.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

