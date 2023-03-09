DEAR HARRIETTE: At 26 years old, I'm finally in a position to support myself independently. Despite the tangible indicators of adulthood, I still feel like I'm not ready for it. There are times when I feel like I'm still living as an inexperienced teenager, just pretending to know what I'm doing. I keep wondering -- will I ever genuinely feel like an adult? At what point does adulthood really set in? -- Growing Up

DEAR GROWING UP: So-called “growing up” can feel like it takes a lifetime. If you listen to some people who are much older than you, you may sometimes hear them saying, “I feel like a big kid.” That can be good and bad. Having an attitude of wonder and curiosity is great. Feeling vulnerable and unprepared is not.

