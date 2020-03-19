Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of our customers and Team Members, DDS is following the recommendation of public health authorities regarding social distancing.
DDS has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice.
Additionally, some DDS Customer Service Centers have closed due to workforce shortages. Check your DDS Customer Service Center for latest information.
GA Department of Driver Services urges customers to consider using DDS Online Services or DDS 2 GO app to conduct their licensing business and not visit our customer service centers in person during this public health emergency.