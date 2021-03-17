As the number of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to grow, more businesses in Rome are feeling like in-store activity is getting closer to normal. In fact, during a recent survey of downtown businesses, 52% of those who responded said that things were basically back to normal with another 39% responding that business was slowly getting back to normal.
New Rome Downtown Development Director Audi Lesley and the DDA Business Development committee, led by banker Bryan Shealy are trying to determine the best way the DDA can can help local merchants get over the hump as the pandemic eases.
Most of the businesses which responded to the DDA survey said the greatest help they could get is with marketing and advertising.
Five percent of those who responded to the DDA survey indicated that they were in danger of not making it another six months as a result of losses suffered during the pandemic. Lesley said the DDA wants to do whatever they can to help make sure those businesses survive.
"Some of them need help learning how to utilize some of the tools available, some of them just want to hire somebody to do it for them because they don't have the time," Lesley said. "We will be offering workshops to teach some of these things and partner with the Chamber and Small Business Development Center with some of those."
To that end, the DDA is considering the implementation of a $500 marketing assistance grant.
We're still working out a lot of those details," Lesley said. A couple of board members are helping come up with an application and (details) of what the program will look like."
The grants will come from $5,000 which was allocated within the downtown Business Improvement District budget for business development.
The BID budget comes from a surcharge on business licenses and a designated amount of property taxes that are paid in by property owners.
"We've talked a lot about how we can fill inn the gaps and making sure we are advertising and driving people downtown," Lesley said. "It kind of happened naturally in the past and then COVID so people just aren't getting out as much as they were."
Lesley and the Business Development committee have also been looking at gap analysis data from Missy Kendrick at the Rome-Floyd county Development Authority and SBDC to identify needs in the downtown district and help recruit the right businesses to fill vacant properties.
Lesley said that since she has been DDA Director for almost a year now, that the downtown district vacancies have ranged in the 15-18 range.
DDA Marketing Director Megan Treglown Otwell said there have been a number of locations that seem to have been vacant longer than others, citing the Fricks Furniture building in the 400 block and the side-by-side spaces in the Cotton Block which had been targeted for an upscale pizza restaurant that never opened.
One factor that has complicated filling some of the vacancies is the building owners who have already renovated the upper level of their properties for residential use have to be a little more selective when it comes to filling the street level of those spaces.
A couple that fall into that category include the property at 412 Broad Street and the former Essermans/Peach Palace building at 425 Broad Street.
"We're putting together a plan now," Lesley said. She expects to work closely with real estate partners to help identify trends across the retail spectrum.
"We can tell them these are the kind of businesses that we need downtown and feel really strongly that our community can sustain," Lesley said.
One of the largest gaps in Rome, based on a 2017 study, not just the downtown district is the home furnishings and decor section. At one time, the downtown district was flush with furniture stores but that's not the case now.
Electronics and appliance stores, lawn and garden stores are also on the list of "needs".
Men's stores come up frequently during anecdotal feedback Lesley has received.
Lesley said Pam Powers-Smith at the chamber, who sits on the DDA Business Development committee, is working to get an updated study.