T.J. Printup, Jr. had 30 points and Tre Mitchell added 22 for the Adairsville Tigers last Tuesday night, but LFO countered with a career-high 41 from Jamichael Davis and the Warriors left Bartow County with a 76-74 Region 6-AAA victory.
Davis scored 22 points in the first half as LFO forged a narrow 45-40 lead at the break. The sophomore would later add 10 points in the fourth quarter to help his team hang on for the victory.
Brent Bowman scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half and Dee Calhoun added 10 in the victory. Three points from Amari Burnett, two from Cameron Gregg and one by Jamillion Womble rounded out the scoring.
LaFayette boys 65, LFO 51
The Warriors led by eight at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-17 lead over the No. 5-ranked Ramblers on the road Friday night. However, LaFayette would use a 12-3 spurt over the last 5:13 of the half and another 9-0 run to start the third.
Down 40-30 with under three minutes to go in the third quarter, the Warriors abruptly cut the LaFayette lead in half.
Gregg converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and then drained one from behind the arc with less than two minutes left in the quarter. Davis followed up seconds later with a sneaky steal of an inbound pass by the Ramblers and quickly turned it into a basket that pulled LFO to within five, 44-39, with 20 just seconds left in the period.
However, LaFayette would get a lay-up in the closing seconds and they would stretch the lead back out to 10 in the fourth quarter.
Bowman and Davis kept the Warriors alive with 3-pointers, cutting the deficit down to 57-51 with 1:42 to play. But those would be the final two baskets of the night for the visitors as LaFayette used one final 8-0 run to put it away.
Gregg and Davis had 12 points apiece for LFO (7-3, 5-2), followed by Bowman with 11. Burnett ended his night with seven points. Calhoun had five points, all in the first half, while Keenan Walker chipped in with two.
Adairsville girls 46, LFO 28
In last Tuesday’s opener, the Lady Warriors fell behind 21-11 at halftime and weren’t able to overcome the deficit. No further details had been provided as of press time.
LaFayette girls 50, LFO 22
The Lady Warriors, short-handed due to injuries to several players, fell behind early and were not able to recover in Friday’s opener.
Zoey Gray-Martin scored 11 points for LFO (0-9, 0-6). Madison Stookey had three points, while Ziara Thompson, Presley Piatt, Kaile Richiez and Gracie Cochran each added two.