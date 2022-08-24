Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson (19), Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (51) during the 2021 G-Day Game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis)
It was the first drive in the season opener against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina, when offensive lineman Tate Ratledge suffered a foot injury that left him unable to play for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Ratledge, a former Darlington standout, said the injury provided him with many lessons to learn while he was unable to play.
“Don’t take things for granted, because I was on top of the world, starting for us and then next thing I know, it's over with," Ratledge said. "I definitely feel like I understand the game better, just sitting back and watching, and not really as much playing. Mentally, I'm definitely a lot stronger than I was."
The hardest part of Ratledge's recovery was having to operate with one leg while using a knee scooter for ten weeks, along with getting back into shape.
Ratledge participated in the team's second scrimmage last Saturday and said it's been a process getting back but the more he works on his health, the better he feels.
“There’s some strength stuff I’ve got to work on, of course,” Ratledge said. “But I feel pretty much back to normal.”
Mitchell maturing into leader at wide receiver
In his freshman season last year, Mitchell caught 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns, with one of those touchdowns coming against Alabama in the fourth quarter of the national championship game to put the Bulldogs ahead.
Mitchell said he didn't realize the significance of the play until he looked at his phone after the game.
“It was crazy,” Mitchell said. “It was like a dream come true. Growing up, every kid that wants to play football dreams of being on a stage like that. I can't even explain to this day.”
Later in January after winning the national championship, Georgia brought back a familiar face and hired Bryan McClendon as the new wide receivers coach.
McClendon played wide receiver for the Bulldogs from 2002 to 2005 before coaching running backs from 2009 to 2014 and wide receivers in 2015. He took over for Cortez Hankton, who is now the wide receivers coach at LSU.
"I feel like we have a great coach who gives us the tools to win,” Mitchell said. “He knows all the receivers, and we all buy into it. Like I said, we play our roles, and everybody is being progressive every day. And you can see that. We just have to want it.”
As he progresses through his career and gains more experience, Mitchell has also taken in other receivers under his wing, like freshman Dillon Bell, who he has known since Bell was in the sixth grade. Mitchell said the game has slowed down for him significantly this offseason.
“I’d say I’m more comfortable because last year, I was still trying to pick up the playbook as I’m going though fall camp,” Mitchell said. “Now, I kind of basically have that down. So it's like, once you get that down, the game kind of slows down for you a little bit.”
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens.