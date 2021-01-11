Brinson Sumner played soccer most of his life, but ran cross country during his first two years at Darlington.
With the graduation of the Tigers previous place kicker, Sumner decided to give football a shot. The left-footer has had a couple of outstanding seasons at Darlington and has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Texas next Monday, Jan. 18.
"This is an opportunity of a lifetime," Sumner said. "This came out of nowhere and it still feels like a dream."
After a solid first season as a junior, Sumner honed his skills during a seven-month training period with Anthony Giugliano at the Kohl's Kicking Camp in 2020.
Giugliano believes that Sumner's best years are ahead of him and as a kicker and said Sumner is almost a lock inside of 45 yards. Giugliano said since Sumner is a left-footed punted, that could be a big advantage during the final stages of the recruiting process because college coaches love lefties. They put spins in a reverse direction from the typical right-footed kicker and that can cause problems for receivers.
Brinson's father, Greg Sumner, gives a lot of credit for his son's success to Darlington Coach Tommy Atha and Giugliano.
Sumner is coming out of high school at a difficult time because the NCAA has essentially granted a free year of eligibility to all players this past season as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of kickers are taking advantage of that free year through the transfer portal to move up and get exposure. at the Division 1 level.
Sumner said that at this point he does not have a preference for either place kicking or punting at the next level.
The young Roman has several college offers on the table, but is still talking with several others. Preferred walk-on talks with at least one major Division I school are ongoing, but Sumner said he's not in a hurry to make a decision.
"I've always wanted the opportunity to play college football no matter what division," Sumner said. "I thought it would be cool to play at the big level in front of thousands of people but then again playing time is also a big deal to me. Going to a somewhat smaller school may be idea for what I want."
The next milestone could be National Signing Day, Wednesday, February 3.