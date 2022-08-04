Team Roster|Darlington Darlington Football Roster Aug 4, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1 Talan Shirey WR/CB Jr2 D’Marion Floyd RB/CB Jr.3 Hyland Thomas TE/LB Sr.4 Joel Lowenberg RB/LB Soph.5 Eli Thompson WR/CB Sr.6 Sammy Kunczewski QB/FS Soph.7 Hendrix Jones QB/FS Jr.8 Jake Trebus WR/CB Jr.9 Grey Fricks WR/CB Sr.10 Jack Good QB/LB Sr.11 Ashton Albers WR/CB Jr.12 Myles Twyman RB/CB Fr.13 Aden Davis WR/CB Jr.14 Trenton Moore WR/LB Soph.15 Jace Hatcher RB/CB Soph.16 Dre’ Benoit RB/LB Sr.17 Slade Clevenger WR/FS Sr.18 Henry Ledbetter QB/LB Fr.19 Braden Bell WR/CB Sr.20 Timmy Smith WR/FS Jr.21 MacKay Rush WR/LB Jr.22 Tommy Bethel RB/FS Sr.23 Noah Duggan RB/LB Soph.24 Bowden Owens RB/FS Sr.25 Brysen Bell WR/CB Fr.26 Ryland Scott K Sr.27 Kaleb Bowen WR/CB Fr.28 Sam Twente TE/LB Soph.31 Bodie Powers RB/LB Fr.32 Jack Cowan WR/LB Sr.33 Brysen Jones RB/LB Fr.34 Jace Donaldson WR/CB Fr.35 Braxton Stegall TE/DE Fr.40 Brecken Laliberte WR/FS Soph.42 Logan Floyd RB/LB Sr.44 Ebuke Obioha TE/LB Sr.51 Gatlin Hancock OL/DL Sr.52 Briant Powell OL/DE Sr.54 Jack Chandler OL/DE Jr.55 Chandler Bagby OL/LB Soph.56 Truitt Hayworth OL/DL Jr.57 Cam Pettit OL/LB Soph.61 Ari Levy OL/DE Jr.62 Henry Herrick OL/DL Fr.63 Henry Herrick OL/DL Fr.64 Connor Ellison OL/DE Jr.66 Gus Gammage OL/DL Sr.67 Harrison Inman OL/DL Fr.72 Stephen Moore OL/DL Soph.75 Mide Olowararan OL/DL Sr.81 Jaren Payne WR/LB Soph.84 Charlie Jackson WR/CB Fr.88 Boyd Rachels WR/CB Sr. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's Kidnapping of 12-year-old girl leads Alabama police to two decomposing bodies Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back