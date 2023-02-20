Dancing With the Stars: Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins

After a successful inaugural year, “Dancing with the Stars -- Calhoun” is back with a new cast of dancers -- 20 local high school seniors -- and they are excited to give the audience another fun-filled, high-energy show on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Showtimes for both performances are at 7 p.m.
Ten dance teams will compete for trophies, college scholarships, and bragging rights in the second annual event, sponsored once again by The Fountains -- Calhoun.
“The Fountains - Calhoun is so proud and honored to once again be the presenting sponsor of Dancing with the Stars -- Calhoun for 2023. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Carmen Green, Executive Director.
“We have some fun surprises in store for this year’s event,” said Andy Baxter, speaking on behalf of the event organizing team. “But as always, the dancers will be the stars of the show.” The ten couples competing this year are Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins, Ansleigh Quarles and Rance Smith, Kaycee Doan and Nathan Fuller, Mary Jane McKinnon and Caden Williams, Chloe McFarland and Cam Curtis, Reese Davis and Ryder Smith, Graycen Nudd and Dustin Kerns, Banks Land and Issac Brooks, Belinda Counsell and Kaleb Ray, and Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford.
Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins return to the competition for the second year, this time as Couple No. 1Danika, a sophomore at Calhoun High School, is the daughter of Christopher and Duana Morton. She has three siblings: Erik, Brevin, and Dante. C.J. is a senior at Calhoun High School and his guardians are Whitey and Crystal Davis. He has one sibling: Raven Price. Danika is an active student, serving as Student Body Vice-President and a Football and Game Day Cheerleader. She is a member of C-SALT, HOSA, and Georgia Thespian Troupe No. 2940, and most recently became a state champion as a cast member of Calhoun High School’s One-Act Play, which won the GHSA 5A State Title in November.
C.J. also is an active student at Calhoun High School. He plays football and baseball for the Yellow Jackets, and is excited to continue playing football at the next level at Shorter University. During his high school career C.J. and his teams were region champs in football, making it to the state finals in 2021 and Elite 8 in 2022. He was named the Defensive Player of the Week last fall and made the Perfect Game All Tournament Player with Charlie Culberson Baseball an impressive four times. He is also a member of FCCLA.
Neither Danika nor C.J. have had formal dance training; However they both competed in 2022, where they paired up to dance to Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love” and came away the People’s Choice Winners. Recently we got a chance to talk to both of them about this experience.
Q: Tell us about your dance for this year’s competition.
“We are dancing to a medley from ‘The Princess and the Frog’. The choreography includes a variety of dance styles, such as swing and jive. It’s going to be a lot of fun!”
Q: What are you most excited about for this year’s show?
“Dancing for the last time with C.J.” - Danika
Q: What’s your biggest fear (for the show?)
“Dropping her in the dance.” - C.J.
Q: What do you think about this year’s group dance, which is a mash-up of songs by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, when comparing it to last year’s exciting Britney Spears mash-up?
“I like it better this year because it is more of a challenge.” - Danika
“Yes, it’s a bit more difficult than last year’s group dance. - C.J.
Q: Do you have a favorite song from the group dance?
“I like ‘Black and White’.” - C.J.
“I don’t know. I like them all.” - Danika
Q: How did the two of you decide to enter Dancing With The Stars - Calhoun?
“We didn’t know it at the time, but our mothers had this planned when we were in elementary school!”
Q: Last year you came away as the People’s Choice Award Winner. What are your goals for this year’s competition? “We hope to win it all.”
To see Danika and C.J. along with the other couples, purchase tickets by going online to dwtscalhoun.ludus.com beginning Saturday, March 18, when ticket sales open to the public, or email dwtscalhoun@gmail.com for more information.