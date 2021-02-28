Dalton State College’s golf teams are both ranked in the top 10 of the NAIA to begin the 2021 season.
The Dalton State women’s team checked in at No. 2 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll last week. The Lady Roadrunners received six first-place votes and 487 total points in the voting. They trail only Keiser (Fla.), who had 491 points and 12 first-place votes.
It is tied for the highest ranking in the history of the DSC women’s golf program.
This is the 41st NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll to be released since the women’s golf program has been eligible for national rankings. Of the 41, Dalton State has been ranked in all 41 polls.
They have been ranked inside the top 15 in all 41 polls, in the top 10 a total of 37 times and in the top five on 31 occasions. This is marks the eighth time the Lady Roadrunners have been ranked No. 2. The last was August 14, 2018.
William Carey (Miss.), Southeastern (Fla.) and Morningside (Iowa) rounded out the top five.
On the men’s side, the Roadrunners were tabbed sixth to start things off. Their 372 points were just 15 outside of the top five.
The Roadrunners’ roster features two golfers from Catoosa-Walker area, fifth-year senior Ben Rebne (Heritage) and freshman Tucker Windham (Gordon Lee).
Point (Ga.) claimed the No. 1 spot to kick off the season. They earned 14 first place votes in the first edition of Coaches’ Top 25, followed by Keiser (one first-place vote), Wayland Baptist (Texas) (one first-place vote), Coastal Georgia and USC-Beaufort (S.C.).
This is the 41st NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll to be released since the men’s golf program has been eligible for national rankings. Of the 41, Dalton State has been ranked in the poll 40 times.
They have been ranked inside the top 15 38 times, in the top 10 26 times and in the top five 20 times. The highest ranked the Roadrunners have been is second on five occasions, the most recent being May 25, 2018.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.