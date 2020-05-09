A Washington, D.C., man traveled to Floyd County to engage in sexual acts with someone he believed was under the age of 16, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Curtis Allen Min, 42, of Washington, D.C., had been in contact online with someone he thought was under the age of 16. Min described sex acts he wanted to do with the minor and arranged a meeting in Floyd County to do them.
When he arrived at the agreed upon location, he ran from the four Floyd County police officers who were waiting. During the chase, one officer lost his radio and body camera but Min was apprehended. Police found marijuana in his possession.
Min is charged with felony attempted child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child. He is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and interference with government property.
Min remained in jail Sunday with no bond.
Metro Task Force arrests 4 in drug bust
Four people were found with MDMA pills, methamphetamine and marijuana after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Manco Drive in Lindale, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Channing Kaytes Wallace, 22; Laura Kay Edenfield, 33; Chad Lee Jones, 34; and Dustin Wayne Womack, 30, had glass smoking devices as well as the drugs. Jones took a fighting stance after being told he was under arrest and ordered to put his hands behind his back.
All four are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and drug trafficking. They're also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of a drug related object. Jones is also charged with felony obstruction of an officer.
All four remained in jail with no bond Sunday.
Report: Woman kept meth in back seat with 7-year-old
A Rome woman accused of having meth for sale in a car carrying a young child was in jail without bond Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Britney N. Moon, 41, was arrested Saturday at a BP station on Alabama Highway after officers found meth, scales and packaging material in the back seat of her car, next to a 7-year-old child. Moon also assisted and aided Alejandro Arroyo, a known convicted felon with a federal warrant for his arrest.
Moon is charged with felony possession of meth with intention to distribute, second degree cruelty to children and hindering arrest of a criminal.
Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man accused of violating a written court order to stay away from a person is facing a felony stalking charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Thomas Kleine, 43, knocked on the door of the residence he was ordered to stay away from and asked someone to contact the person with a protective order against him about denture cream.
Kleine remained in jail with no bond Sunday.
Report: Woman snorted stolen Oxycontin
A Rome woman who reportedly admitting she stole Oxycontin from her boyfriend and snorted it through a straw is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Eden Womack, 40, was found in possession of a white powder and a straw. When asked what the powder was, Womack said it was Oxycontin. She was arrested at her residence on Oreburg Road.
Womack remained in jail with no bond Sunday.
Rome man reportedly stole radio, subwoofer from car
A Rome man charged with entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft remained in jail Sunday with no bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tommy Lelton Hight, 49, entered the automobile of another person and stole a Pioneer Radio, a Memphis Power Reference Subwoofer with box and a Cabela's bow release. The three items have a total value of $330.
Report: Man grabbed taser from officer while resisting arrest
A man accused of beating a woman reportedly attempted to steal a taser from an arresting officer and resisted two other officers trying to handcuff him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Corey Poole, 32, struck a woman in the face and ribs in front of her two children at his residence on Dugger Drive. The attack left bruising and swelling on the woman. He was arrested at the residence.
Poole is charged with felony obstruction of an officer along with misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery and third degree cruelty to children.
He remained in jail with no bond Sunday.
Report: Alabama man traveled to Floyd County for sex with child
An Alabama man remained in jail without bond Saturday, accused of traveling to Floyd County for sex with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Keith Inman, 33, of Fort Payne, sent sexually explicit messages to someone he believed was a child. Inman described acts he wanted to do with the child and sent nude pictures of himself, as well as requesting some of the child.
Upon arriving in Floyd County, Inman was arrested by Floyd County Police and had a firearm in his possession.
Inman is charged with felony obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation, attempted aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene material to a minor and firearm possession during commission of a felony.
Report: Convicted felon stole a handgun from a home
After pushing in an air conditioning unit to break into a house, a North Carolina man stole a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol, according to police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Walden Peacock, 48, of Salem, showed the gun to his boss the next day and lied about where he got it. Peacock stole the gun from a residence on Perry Road on Aug. 3 of last year. Peacock is a convicted felon in both Georgia and North Carolina.
Peacock is charged with felony forced entry burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking. He remained in jail with no bond on Saturday.