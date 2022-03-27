The Rossville Bulldogs and Chattanooga Valley Eagles got the opportunity to play their backyard rivalry at the home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, AT&T Field, last Monday night and it was the Eagles flying high with an 8-0 victory.
CVMS scored three times in the bottom of the first. Levi Blevins raced home on a Gavin Hughley single. Hughley stole second and took third on a Hartley Workman single before scoring on a wild pitch. Workman later came home on an Aiden Stone sacrifice fly.
Blevins drove in Mason Brundage with an RBI-single an inning later and the Eagles would pick up another run in the third as Hughley singled, stole second and third and scored on an RBI-single by Stone.
Three more runs in the bottom of the fourth capped the offense. Workman highlighted the inning with a run-scoring single.
Blevins, Hughley and Workman had two hits apiece for Chattanooga Valley. Heath Gregg also added a single and Hughley finished the day with four stolen bases.
The Eagles got two innings from Lucas Craig. He struck out three and walked one without allowing a hit. Stone, Hagen Patterson and Luke Blevins each threw an inning of relief. They combined to give up one hit and one walk, while striking out seven.
Kaiden Williams surrendered five earned runs on eight hits and struck out five batters in three innings, while Brandon Newport allowed a pair of earned runs on one hit and two walks in his one inning of relief. He finished with one strikeout.
Brylin Woods had a single and a stolen base for Rossville.
HERITAGE 15, DADE 0
The Generals stayed unbeaten on the season with a win over Dade last Tuesday.
Ty Hunt pitched four innings for the Generals and allowed just one hit. He struck out four batters and did not issue a walk.
Owen Carstens went 4 for 4 with a double and three runs scored. Henry Allen was 3 for 4 and scored twice. Cody Bryan had a pair of singles and scored a pair of runs. Caden Strickland doubled, drew a walk and scored twice, while Landon Summers and Jake Collett also scored two runs apiece.
GORDON LEE 15, TRION 0
Dustin Day had a day for the Trojans last Tuesday.
He struck out three in a four-inning no-hitter and went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in a 15-0 league victory over Trion in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee scored nine times in the bottom of the second to leave no doubt as to the outcome.
Peyton Groce had two hits and scored four runs. Maddox Millard had two hits and drove in a run. Garrett Ross doubled, scored twice and collected an RBI. Brisyn Oliver tripled and plated a run, while Kadin Ellis, James Davis and Hurley McAlister knocked in two runs apiece. Layne Vaughn also had one RBI.
RINGGOLD 11, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 1
The Tigers spotted the visitors a run in the top of the first inning and then proceeded to score runs in the next five frames to post a victory last Tuesday.
Luke Raby went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Easton Daniel was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Brody Raby knocked in a pair of runs, and Rhett Blankenship and Haddon Fries both doubled with Fries picking up an RBI.
Then there was Logan Moore, who not only belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, but also allowed just one hit in 4.2 innings of work on the mound. He struck out seven batters, while the run was unearned. Camden Denton came in the game to get a final strikeout.
The Eagles saw Workman reach first on a first-inning error before moving to second on a sacrifice from Patterson. He scored moments later on an RBI-groundout off the bat of Hughley.
Workman, Gregg, Aiden Stone, Kase Stone and Heath Gregg all pitched for CVMS. They gave up a combined 10 earned runs on 10 hits and six walks with three strikeouts.
LAKEVIEW 3, LAFAYETTE 2
The Warriors got out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, but had to hold on for a narrow victory over the visiting Ramblers last Tuesday afternoon.
Lakeview loaded the bases without a hit in the bottom of the first inning before scoring on a single by Logan Reece. A second run scored moments later on a LaFayette error.
The Red-and-White loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, again without the benefit of a hit, and Chandler Harris raced home after tagging up on a sacrifice fly from Tanner Wilson.
LaFayette scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. Braxton Kilgo scored first, while Grayson Ridley drove in a run on an RBI-double. The Ramblers were threatening for more, but were caught stealing for the second out before a final strikeout by Lakeview pitcher Darian Keefe ended the threat.
Keefe pitched five innings and struck out six batters. He allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks, while Wilson pitched two innings to get the save. He gave up a hit and a walk and fanned two batters.
Harris and Peyton Culpepper also had singles for the Warriors.
Luke Hopkins gave up two earned runs on a hit and four walks in one inning of work for the Ramblers. He was replaced by Braxton Beavers, who threw five strong scoreless innings. Beavers allowed two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Hopkins and Josh Nasworthy added singles for LaFayette.
GORDON LEE 14, LAKEVIEW 2
The Trojans put up six runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a win at Lakeview on Thursday, pounding out 17 hits in the process.
Gordon Lee scored its first six runs on six hits and an error with five different Trojans driving in a run. Vaughn also swiped home on a double steal.
Ross had a two-run double in the second inning. Day had an RBI-triple in the fourth and Vaughn picked up an RBI-single in that same inning. Colt Wood added an RBI in the fifth following a Brady Little double.
Vaughn and Millard had three hits apiece, while Ross and Ellis each had two hits. Ross led the team with three RBIs. Ellis and Vaughn knocked in two runs each, while additional RBIs were collected by Davis, McAlister, Holden Robertson and Landon Norton.
Norton pitched three innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts, while Joe Gilliam struck out two in two hitless, scoreless innings of relief.
Both of the Warriors’ runs came in the bottom of the third inning on a pair of Gordon Lee errors.
Kyler Crawford pitched two innings and allowed six earned runs with two strikeouts, while Hunter Reece pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs with one walk and two strikeouts.
Logan Reece and Hunter Reece each had a hit for Lakeview.
HERITAGE 14, TRION 3
The Generals remained unbeaten on Thursday, moving to 8-0 overall with a victory at Trion in a conference game.
Carstens and Allen combined to give up just four hits in six innings. They issued four walks, struck out six and allowed only one earned run.
Allen reached base four times, including a solo homer, while Carstens also reached base four times and scored four runs. Strickland and Ayden Harmon reached base five times each in the game. Harmon had a three-run homer as part of his night, while Cohen Fletcher reached base four times with three singles.
LAKEVIEW 2, DADE 1
Jared Mitchell’s RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning finally gave the Warriors a win over visiting Dade in a conference game on Friday night.
The Warriors trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Logan Reece and Hunter Reece delivered singles. Logan Reece scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Nathan Horne.
The game ultimately went into the 11th when Wilson set the table for Mitchell with a two-out double.
Mitchell also had a double in the victory and Wilson got the win on the mound. He pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless ball, giving up five hits and two walks and finishing with 11 strikeouts.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 5, RINGGOLD 2
The Tigers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning, but it was not enough as they dropped a non-conference game Friday night in Dalton.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Lions put two runs on the board. They added a solo run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Ringgold saw Kaiden Quick get hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh and he trotted home on a two-run homer to left field by Fries.
However, that would be all the runs the Tigers would get.
Fries went 2 for 3 on the day and was the only Ringgold player with multiple hits.
Denton, Daniel, Blake Johnson, and Luke Raby combined to pitch six innings. They allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks, but only struck out two total batters.