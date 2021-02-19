Public officials and residential developers alike agreed on at least two critical components of a serious housing shortage in Rome and Floyd County.
The first item: the Unified Land Development Code, joint zoning document adopted by the city and county two decades ago, needs to be thrown out. The second item was the need for the creation of incentives to assist developers with expensive infrastructure, specially water and sewer lines.
The city commission wrapped up a two-day planning retreat Friday with a special session that included more than a dozen builders and developers.
Mayor Craig McDaniel who told the crowd that doing something about the housing situation is the primary reason he wanted to serve as mayor this year, pledged to do things differently in the future.
Several of the developers expressed concern that obstacles like the ULDC need to be dealt with now before the price of construction materials grows even higher.
The city will open proposals for consultants to assist with the construction code rewrite on Feb. 25. City Manager Sammy Rich said he could not project how long the effort would take, but stressed that the city was committed to getting it right.
“You’ve got to set yourself a deadline,” said Jimmy Byars, CEO at Hardy Realty.
Builder Walt Busby said he’s got a project in the works to build 67 homes on 14 lots in West Rome. He estimated the cost of water and sewer infrastructure alone would be close to $470,000 and asked that the city consider reimbursing the builders strictly for the materials associated with the infrastructure.
Busby estimated material costs at about $240,000.
“The cost of materials has escalated unbelievably,” Busby said
Commissioner Mark Cochran, calculated that all annual taxes — city, county and school — which would be generated from the development come to approximately $254,000 per year. The city’s share could be recouped in perhaps as little as three years, he said.
As it relates to the ULDC and regulatory issues, Frank Norton Jr., a developer out of Gainesville told the group, “do what’s logical and not what’s in a 1,000 page manual.”
He estimated that regulations add 30-55% of the cost to building a new home.
“New homes will never be cheaper than they are today,” Norton emphasized. “The cost of materials etc...is not going to go down.”
McDaniel has appointed City Commissioner Wendy Davis to lead a special committee that will examine ways to help builders and developers. County Commissioner Allison Watters will also sit on that committee.
“I want to think about crazy things,” Davis told the group. “I want you to think outside of the box.”