Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball of operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.
Per the team on Friday, Ross and Hoyer are both feeling good and are quarantining. Both are vaccinated, however CDC and Major League Baseball protocols require them to be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days.
Bench coach Andy Green will serve as interim manager on Friday afternoon when the Cubs (60-75) host the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago posted its third straight win on Thursday with a 6-5 victory in 11 innings in the series opener.
Per Green, all of Ross’ close contacts were tested Friday with no positive results within the Cubs’ clubhouse.
“The best message to send right now is Rossy doesn’t feel anything at all,” Green said, per the Chicago Tribune. “He’s completely fine. He’s totally normal. That tends to be the case with those of us who are vaccinated and have made that choice that when we contract it, that part’s unfortunate, but the fortunate part is, he feels great. He’s only frustrated he can’t be in the dugout every day and can’t manage the team.”
Chicago is one of the MLB teams yet to reach the 85 percent vaccination threshold set by MLB for relaxation of COVID-19 protocols.
Ross, 44, owns a 94-101 record during his two seasons as manager of the Cubs.
Hoyer, 47, assumed the role of team president after Theo Epstein stepped down in November 2020. Hoyer joined the Cubs in 2011 as general manager.
Bench tests positive, will miss Hall inductions
Legendary Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench announced over social media Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to attend the upcoming Baseball Hall of Fame induction.
“It is with great regret that I will not be able to attend this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for COVID,” the 73-year-old Bench wrote on Twitter. “Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized.”
Bench was a two-time National League Most Valuable Player, 14-time All-Star and World Series MVP during his 17 seasons with the Reds. He was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.
The Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been moved to Wednesday and will take place with a limited crowd in an outdoor setting in Cooperstown, New York. The event honoring Class of 2020 members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker originally was scheduled for July 25.