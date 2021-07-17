Rome antique car enthusiasts will hold a cruise-in Saturday night at the East Rome Burger King to honor Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Proctor, one of their own, who died last weekend after a wreck on US 27 North.
Proctor and her 1955 yellow Thunderbird were regulars at the monthly Cruise Night event which is held the third Saturday night each month at the Rome Burger King on Turner McCall Boulevard.
Proctor, 60, was northbound on US 27 just past the Hwy. 156 intersection when she lost control of her Thunderbird. She was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries the following day.
“She was one of the sweetest people you’d ever want to meet,” said Michael Pledger who organizes the monthly car show. “She would donate to us to help buy door prizes. She was just a wonderful woman and I’m really going to miss that little Thunderbird rolling in.”
Eddie Vann said he had parked one of his Corvettes right next to Proctor each of the past two months and was shocked when he found out about the wreck.
“She told me that it originally belonged to her daddy and that it had been out in a hangar at Russell Airport for a number of years before she decided to restore it,” Vann said.
The Cruise-In begins around 5 p.m. and generally lasts until 9:30 p.m.
Funeral services for Proctor will be held Saturday at noon at Antioch Baptist Church.