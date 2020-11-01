The pinnacle of the high school cross country season is just days away and a group of Polk County’s top runners have qualified to represent their school at the GHSA State Cross Country Championships on Friday.
Rockmart High School’s varsity girls team won the Region 6-3A championship to earn a berth in the Class 3A girls race, while Cedartown High School’s varsity boys team came in fourth at the Region 7-4A meet to punch their ticket to state as well.
The state championship meet will be held at Carrollton High School this weekend, with the Class 3A girls’ race scheduled for Friday at 9:45 a.m. and the Class 4A boys’ race starting at 10:30 a.m.
Rockmart’s girls finished with 47 points to edge out Coahulla Creek on its home course in Dalton on Oct. 20 to win the Region 6-3A title. The Lady Colts finished second with 56 points.
The Lady Jackets were paced by junior Trista Landgren’s fifth-place finish in a time of 23 minutes,14 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Rockmart’s Eisley Pope was next in sixth with a time of 23:19, followed by Sierra Fincher (ninth, 25:20), Maggie Gentry (13th, 25:52), and Makayla Fortenberry (14th, 26:34).
Rockmart’s boys finished just outside of qualifying for state, coming in fifth in the overall standings. The Jackets were led by senior Dalton Sprayberry, who came in 10th overall with a time of 19:13.
He was followed by Tristan McDonald (16th, 19:59), Wesley Culberson (21st, 21:07), Mark Blalock (29th, 22:08), and Chadd Wood (31st, 22:11).
Cedartown cross country put together a very strong showing in the Region 7-4A race. The race, which took place on Oct. 27, was held in Jasper.
After a very competitive regular season, the Bulldogs finished fourth in the region and qualified for state. Although the Lady Bulldogs finished just outside of the top four teams, Cedartown’s girls ran well and finished fifth in Region 7-4A.
Leo Segura finished eighth overall for the Cedartown boys with a time of 18:13. Britt Baxter (18:35) came in 11th while Uriel Guzman (19:03) was 19th. Knox James, Will Statham, Brandon Ramos, and Dalton Benefield finished under 20 minutes to round out the team’s efforts. McKenzie Butler came in 19th in the varsity girls’ race with a time of 24:48. Noelia Escutia (26:40) came in 30th.
“It was our first time running against the teams in this region. We wanted to finish higher, but I’m very proud of the effort of both squads,” Cedartown coach Richard Shortt said.
Shortt said that the boys, who finished behind Pickens, Heritage-Catoosa, and Southeast Whitfield, could have finished higher in the region standings.
“The best part, looking forward, is that us and Southeast Whitfield return the most talent on the boys’ team,” Shortt said. “We had a lot of underclassmen running this year and did well, so I can’t wait to see how we do with some more experience.”
Shortt was excited with the grit that the girls team showed.
“In our last region, we usually finished last in the region,” Shortt said. “Finishing fifth in the region this season was a huge step forward for the program. Like the boys’ team, we will have a lot of returning runners and incoming freshmen to make for a full team in 2021.”
Now that the Bulldogs have officially clinched a spot in the Class 4A state championship race, Shortt is eager to get after it.
“We are very excited to have the chance to represent Cedartown at state, and we are looking forward to receiving the support we always get from our hometown and community,” Shortt said. “We want to show all the teams in our region that, ‘hey, you guys finishing ahead of us at the region race was a fluke.’ We want to come out and beat them at state.”