Georgia fired men’s basketball coach Tom Crean on Thursday after four seasons and a historically awful 2021-22 campaign in Athens.
Crean is reportedly owed a $3.2 million buyout.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the impending departure earlier in the week, a day before Georgia played Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament. The Bulldogs lost to the Commodores 86-51.
Georgia last won a game Jan. 25 and ended the season on a 12-game losing streak, finishing 6-26 overall and 1-17 in the SEC. Georgia’s six regular-season wins were the lowest it has had in a single season since the 1973-74 campaign.
“I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia Basketball,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a release. “Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia. That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”
Crean, 55, compiled a 47-75 record and was 15-57 in SEC play during his four seasons, with Georgia finishing 13th, 13th, 10th and 14th in the conference in those four seasons. The Bulldogs had a winning record just once — 14-12 in 2020-21.
Crean had previous stops at Indiana and Marquette, taking Marquette — with future NBA star Dwyane Wade — to the Final Four in the 2002-03 season.