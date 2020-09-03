CRBI conducted bacterial water monitoring at three sites that included Neel’s Landing off of US 411, Grizzard Park, and Heritage Park on Sept. 1. The results of those monitoring efforts showed that 52.9 cfu/100mL were present at Neel’s Landing, 142.1 cfu/100mL were present at Grizzard Park, and 172.3 cfu/100mL of E.coli were present at Heritage Park. This means that, in the state of Georgia, the amount of E.coli found at Grizzard Park and Heritage Park shows a moderate risk of illness, while the levels at Neel's Landing are considered safe for recreational use.
If you are interested in learning more, or if you would like to nominate a site for future testing, please contact Ashley Ray, outreach coordinator, at 706-232-2724 or aray@coosa.org